Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Legg Mason has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Legg Mason has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Legg Mason to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

LM stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

