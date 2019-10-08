Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.