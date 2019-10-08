Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 60 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.22. 53,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,383 shares of company stock worth $29,059,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

