Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys Shares of 11,545 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Chubb makes up 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.66. 81,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.