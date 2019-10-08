Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (LOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LOR opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

