Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,751. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

