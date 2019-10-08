Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.82 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.07.

LSTR opened at $109.77 on Monday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

