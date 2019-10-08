Lampix Market Cap Tops $111,391.00 (PIX)

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Lampix has a market capitalization of $111,391.00 and $16.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lampix token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX and COSS. Over the last week, Lampix has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01024633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lampix

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. Lampix’s official website is www.lampix.co . Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lampix

Lampix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, BigONE, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lampix using one of the exchanges listed above.

