KuCoin Shares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.27 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $97.74 million and $6.27 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00013528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 177,801,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,801,051 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

