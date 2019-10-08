Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) shares rose 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 146,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 242,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

