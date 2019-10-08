KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.47

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

VOPKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

