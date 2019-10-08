Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

KFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

