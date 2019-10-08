Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

KFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

