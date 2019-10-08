KickCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, CoinBene and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, YoBit, CoinBene, Mercatox, Exmo, IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

