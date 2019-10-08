Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 4.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. 931,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,286. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

