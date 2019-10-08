Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 2.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 191.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.0% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 121,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,571. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

