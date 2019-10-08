Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 229.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 150.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 891,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

