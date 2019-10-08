Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

About Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas – Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

