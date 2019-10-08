Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Down 7.8%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.82, 224,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 526,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.
About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.
