Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.