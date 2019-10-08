JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 28,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $85,330,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,207.68. 579,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

