JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,295 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 3.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,314. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.