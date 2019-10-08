JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $162.69. 541,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.