J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.01. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 7,133,779 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 112.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,513 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121,418 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,466 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 317.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,974 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

