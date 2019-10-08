iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)’s stock price were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.73, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.28.

