iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $144.05. 1,292,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $147.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $162.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

