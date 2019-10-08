iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.91. 76,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,057. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.