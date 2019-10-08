iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lessened by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

IJJ traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,644. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $165.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7434 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

