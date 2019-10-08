iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.16

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.16 and traded as low as $59.38. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 26,018 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.10 and a 200 day moving average of €62.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter.

