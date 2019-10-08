iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,379. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.