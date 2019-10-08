iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.03, 12,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,072,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.