iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lowered by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.1% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.68. 5,199,849 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

