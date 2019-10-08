iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $76.39. 97,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,538. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

