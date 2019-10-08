iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after acquiring an additional 162,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.34. 175,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,538. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

