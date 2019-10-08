Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRM. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.60 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $31.70. 266,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

