iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRBT. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. iRobot has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

