Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 582,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,813. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Iridium Communications by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,692,000 after buying an additional 2,274,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,840,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 1,142,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 869,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 471,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

