Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.13. 3,985,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,759. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.