Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 17,199,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,688. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

