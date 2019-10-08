Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 620 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

