Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Danaher by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after buying an additional 1,424,328 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $124,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.62. 2,725,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,723. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

