InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

InZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

