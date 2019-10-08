Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB):

10/8/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/13/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "People's Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People's Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. "

NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $531.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $40,727.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $412,043.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $83,949.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,459 shares of company stock worth $1,179,801 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

