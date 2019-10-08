Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16, approximately 1,035 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

