Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4,438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.