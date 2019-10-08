Internxt Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $506,764.00 and $58,838.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internxt has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Internxt token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00009702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt launched on July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internxt

Internxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

