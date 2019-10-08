International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.64

Shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 8313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. International Speedway presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Speedway in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in International Speedway by 1,377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Speedway in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Speedway during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

