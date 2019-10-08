InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.40

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $29.11. InterGroup shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

