InsurePal (IPL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. InsurePal has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038899 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.05586398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001085 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

InsurePal Profile

InsurePal is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

