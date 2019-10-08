Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Insperity worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 68.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,524 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $157,032.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,472.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,142 shares of company stock worth $2,415,743. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. 411,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.