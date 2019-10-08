Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $243,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $276,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michele O’connor sold 60 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $9,123.60.

VEEV traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.33. 70,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.55. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

